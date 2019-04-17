This Week in American Cycling Episode 2 - Video

Summer Moak signs in for stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Episode 2 of USA Cycling's 'This Week in American Cycling' video series takes viewers to Alabama for the third stop on the US Pro Road Tour at the Sunny King Criterium, won by Rally UHC Cycling's Summer Moak and Elevate-KHS sprinter Eric Young.

From Alabama, hosts Brad Sohner and Dave Towle follow the racing across the country to Monterey, California, and the Sea Otter Classic Pro XCT races at Laguna Seca. Chris Blevins (USA) won both days of men's racing, while Denmark's Annika Langsvad won the women's events.

Washington state hosts the next stop for the 'This Week' crew as they catch up with downhill racing in Port Angeles at the Pro Gravity Tour, where Charlie Harris and Kialani Hines took the wins.



