'This is how a rider transfer should work' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe CEO explains the difference between the team's two controversial mid-contract deals

Following clarification of Cian Uijdtebroeks and Maxim Van Gils mid-contract deals, Ralph Denk admits that he talked to Remco Evenepoel in September about a transfer

Cian Uijdtebroeks and Maxim Van Gils have both left their teams in the middle of their contracts
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk has claimed there are marked differences between the mid-contract transfers of Cian Uijtdebroeks and Maxim Van Gils, with the loss of Uijtdebroeks to Visma-Lease a Bike coming after a bitter divorce, while Lotto agreed a deal to let Van Gils go. 

Uijtdebroeks departed Denk's team in December of 2023 after a messy transfer saga. At the time, there were reports of bullying, which both parties then denounced, alongside public criticisms from the Belgian of his time trial setup and the team's tactics at the Vuelta. 

