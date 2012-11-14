Thieves steal barriers from Hasselt cyclo-cross course

Image 1 of 4 Tom Meeusen has plenty of clearance over the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Mariusz Gil (Baboco-Revor) continued to post strong results in Hasselt with 8th (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Kevin Pauwels takes flight over the logs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 4 Twan van den Brandt (Orange Babies) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The organizers of the Bpost Bank Trofee cyclo-cross race in Hasselt discovered that sometime on Monday evening, vandals had run off with one of the course's main features: three logs of four meters in length and 40cm thick that were to serve as barriers to force riders off their bikes.

The race is set to take place on Saturday at the Kapermolenpark in Hasselt, but all that is left of the tree trunks is debris.

"The only thing that remained was a lot of sawdust," said Charly Lenaerts, a Hasselt representative, according to Sport.be. "It is very sad that people start removing even things for an event. For that reason, we have complained to the police and they are investigating."

Meanwhile, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), who last year made quite a show of bunny-hopping the logs, will remain sidelined with severe pain in his ribs.

Meeusen was injured in the Superprestige Zonhoven, when he flipped over the bars on a sandy descent.

Sven Vanthourenhout, who injured his thigh in a crash with some dogs while out training last week, will return to competition in Hasselt.