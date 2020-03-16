Thick mud challenges Mid South gravel racers – Gallery

Image 1 of 40 The men's podium (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 2 of 40 A group of riders tackle the wet gravel (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 3 of 40 The race start (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 4 of 40 These wouldn't stay clean for long (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 5 of 40 Ashto Lambie at the race start (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 6 of 40 Payson McElveen waits for the start (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 7 of 40 Riders wait for the start (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 8 of 40 Riders, including Ashton Lambie, line up before the start (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 9 of 40 It was a wet day out (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 10 of 40 The peloton rolls out in the rain (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 11 of 40 Spectators watch the peloton head out (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 12 of 40 Muddy gravel sections awaited the riders (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 13 of 40 A small group on the gravel (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 14 of 40 Two riders out in the Oklahoma countryside (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 15 of 40 A group of riders out on road (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 16 of 40 The race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 17 of 40 Another gravel section for the riders (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 18 of 40 (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 19 of 40 Rolling hills in the distance (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 20 of 40 McElveen leads the way (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 21 of 40 Rain at the finish (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 22 of 40 McElveeen on the way to victory (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 23 of 40 Hannah Finchamp takes the win in the women's race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 24 of 40 McElveen crossed the line first in the men's race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 25 of 40 Payson McElveen celebrates his win (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 26 of 40 Celebrations for McElveen (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 27 of 40 McElveen post-race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 28 of 40 It was a tough day out (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 29 of 40 Refueling after a big day of racing (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 30 of 40 The aftermath (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 31 of 40 Hannah Finchamp after the race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 32 of 40 The celebrations after the race (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 33 of 40 Recovering after a hard day in the saddle (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 34 of 40 Third-placed man Jonathan Baker (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 35 of 40 Andrew Dillman (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 36 of 40 Jonathan Baker (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 37 of 40 Third-placed woman Kristen Faulkner (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 38 of 40 Mark Currie (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 39 of 40 The women's podium (Image credit: Jessica Alexander) Image 40 of 40 The men's podium (Image credit: Jessica Alexander)

While most of the cycling world faced a lockdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Saturday saw riders take on the red mud of rural Oklahoma at The Mid South gravel race, a 160km adventure won by defending champion Payson McElveen in 6:23:05 and former US collegiate mountain bike champion Hannah Finchamp in 7:49:10.

Although the distance was intimidating and the circumstances of going forward in the face of a global pandemic were controversial, the biggest obstacle on Saturday proved to be the torrential rain that turned the roads around Stillwater into sloppy troughs of thick peanut-butter mud that made maintaining the machine almost as important as turning the cranks.

Peter Stetina had an early advantage in the race, but troubles with a mud-clogged derailleur slowed his progress and allowed McElveen and eventual runner-up Colin Strickland to pass.

The pros were only part of the story at The Mid South, however, as plenty of people pushed themselves well past the times of those riding for the win. According to the race website, 34-year-old Jared Anderson of Iowa was the final rider to finish the 160km course, covering the route in 15:45:39.

Click or swipe through the photos above for a glimpse of the action.