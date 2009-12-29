Theo Eltink announces retirement

Theo Eltink (Skil-Shimano) at the start of the 2009 Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Theo Eltink has ended his career as a professional, he announced today on his website. The 28-year-old Dutchman's contract was not renewed by Skil-Shimano and his attempts to find a new team for 2010 proved unsuccessful.

"I had hoped this last month that something suitable could come along...but to no avail," Eltink said. "I have nothing to regret in my career. I have given it everything and can 100 percent look myself in the mirror."

Eltink turned professional for Rabobank in 2005 after a successful stint on the team's development squad. The Dutchman stayed with Rabobank for four seasons, 2005-2008, and moved to the Dutch Pro Continental team Skil-Shimano for 2009.

Eltink completed six Grand Tours in his professional career, finishing the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España three times each. His best performance was in the 2006 Vuelta where he finished 24th overall.