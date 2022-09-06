The ‘wild ride’ comes to an end for Cameron Meyer

Long-term BikeExchange-Jayco rider Cameron Meyer has announced his plans to retire as a professional cyclist, ending a career in which he has taken nine World titles on the track, two elite road race victories at the Australian National Championships and four Commonwealth Games titles.

The 34-year-old rider who has raced across the road and track through much of his career started in the WorldTour with Team Garmin-Slipstream in 2009 and then went onto join the Australian-based GreenEdge team, now known as BikeExchange-Jayco, which is owned by fervent Australian cycling supporter Gerry Ryan, in its formation year of 2012.

“It’s certainly been a wild ride and a journey I look back on with the happiest of memories. I cannot thank Gerry and Val Ryan enough for allowing me so many fantastic years as a member of the GreenEdge Team,” said Meyer in a statement. “I am very excited for the next chapter in my life and wish this team all the very best of success in the future.”

The Western Australian – who won the Tour Down Under in 2011, the Herald Sun Tour in 2015 and has raced ten Grand Tours – has spent much of his time in recent seasons working toward the results and development of others.

“Cameron has been a rider that the younger team members look up to with his natural ability to guide and mentor,” BikeExchange-Jayco said in a statement. "The rider from Western Australia will be greatly missed in the team and the WorldTour peloton, but with a bright future ahead, with new goals and challenges waiting for him, we are pleased to see ‘Cam’ take the next step and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavours.”

Meyer’s list of personal victories may not have been long in recent seasons, while he largely focussed on supporting others, but there were two extremely memorable ones – those that put him in the green and gold bands of the Australian champion for two years running.

It was an emotional solo victory at the Australian Road National Championships in 2020 and then a beaming defence in 2021 as he delivered a perfectly timed sprint. After the race he pointed to all the years of practice he had at sprinting to the finish line in Buninyong, with 11 starts and two podium places before he made it to the top step twice in the final years of his career.

“I look proudly upon what I was able to accomplish. I have travelled the world, creating many life long friends along the way,” said Meyer on Instagram. “Riding and racing bikes will always be a part of me and I can not wait to start down a new career path of helping athletes achieve their dreams. Watch this space!”