'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya

By published

Lidl-Trek racer has Tour de France participation as main goal of 2025 season

Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons would be the first to admit that crashing out of Strade Bianche this March was a huge disappointment, but less than a month later, the Lidl-Trek racer has already shown at the Volta a Catalunya that he's bouncing back fast.

Simmons could be seen setting the pace for his GC teammates on the lower slopes of the final climb on stage 3 to La Molina, proving that he is both in good underlying condition and that he's up for his next goals this season.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

