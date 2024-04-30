The new Cervelo Aspero gravel bike reduces drag, boosts clearance and gets a threaded bb

Tom Wieckowski
published

The new Aspero frame is also said to exceed ISO frame standards for greater tyre clearances

Cervelo Aspero
(Image credit: Cervelo)

Cervelo has launched a new version of the Aspero gravel bike today. The brand says that gravel bikes have grown and changed since they launched the Aspero back in 2019. According to the brand, the new Aspero remains true to the early, simpler days of gravel but has received some improvements. 

So what's new? Well, the new Apsero frame has received some frame changes which are said to add compliance and reduce weight by 32 grams and drag by three watts. The frame also gains a BBRight T47 Threaded bottom bracket, uses improved cable routing and utilises a UDH-compatible derailleur hanger. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.