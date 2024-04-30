The new Cervelo Aspero gravel bike reduces drag, boosts clearance and gets a threaded bb

Cervelo has launched a new version of the Aspero gravel bike today. The brand says that gravel bikes have grown and changed since they launched the Aspero back in 2019. According to the brand, the new Aspero remains true to the early, simpler days of gravel but has received some improvements.

So what's new? Well, the new Apsero frame has received some frame changes which are said to add compliance and reduce weight by 32 grams and drag by three watts. The frame also gains a BBRight T47 Threaded bottom bracket, uses improved cable routing and utilises a UDH-compatible derailleur hanger.

The seatstays on the new frame have also been dropped and the chainstays lengthened by 5mm, which the brand says adds some extra compliance out back. Front-end stiffness has apparently been reduced as well 'to make the last hours of a long race less painful'. At the front, the Aspero uses the same bearing dimensions as the R5, Soloist, R5-CX and Caledonia which the brand says means interchanging bearings top caps and stems will be easy to do if riders want a racier setup for instance. It should also help Cervelo stockists and owners out.

Frame clearances have been boosted. Cervelo says an Aspero will clear a 46mm tyre by ISO standards, which require 4mm of clearance between tyre and the frame itself. Cervelo says it has designed the Aspero around 42mm tyres with 3mm of extra clearance on top of the ISO requirements.

Cervelo says all this will result in a bike that feels like the original Apsero but is faster, more comfy and more versatile.



Six build options will be available plus a frameset. Prices range from $3,200 up to $5,500 and builds include a range of mechanical and electronic Shimano and Sram components and each bike comes with a Smartpak top tube storage bag. Whilst a frameset will set you back $2,500. Full breakdowns and geometry are below.

Aspero Rival XPLR AXS 1 Price: $5,500 / £5,200 / €5,799

Groupset: Sram Rival XPLR AXS - 10-44T X 40T

Wheels: Reserve 40/44mm

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS 40mm

Bar/stem: Cervelo ABO09 Carbon, Cervelo ST36 Alloy

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero GRX RX820 Price: $4,000 / £4,400 / €4,899

Groupset: Shimano GRX RX820 - 31/48T X 11-36T

Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS 40mm

Bar/stem: Cervelo AB09 Carbon / Cervelo ST36 Alloy

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero Apex XPLR AXS 1 Price: $4,300 / £4,200 / €4,899

Groupset: Sram Apex XPLR AXS - 40T X 11-44T

Wheels: Fulcrum Rapid Red 300

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS

Bar/stem: Cervelo AB09 Carbon / Cervelo ST36 alloy

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero Apex XPLR 1 Price: $4,300 / £3,100 / €3,599

Groupset: Sram Apex XPLR - 40T X 11-44T

Wheels: Alexrims Boondocks 7D

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS 40mm

Bar/stem: Zipp 70 XPLR Alloy, Cervelo ST36

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero GRX RX610 Price: $3,600 / £3,100 / €3,699

Groupset: Shimano GRX610 / RX820 - 30-46T X 11-36T

Wheels: Alexrims Boondocks 7D

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS 40mm

Bar/stem: Zipp 70 XPLR Alloy, Cervelo ST36

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero GRX RX610 1 Price: $3,200 / £3,000 / €3,699

Groupset: Shimano GRX610 / RX822 - 40T x 10-45T

Wheels: Alexrims Boondocks 7D

Tyres: WTB Vulpine TCS 40mm

Bar/stem: Zipp 70 XPLR Alloy, Cervelo ST36

Sizes: 48-61



(Image credit: Cervelo)

Aspero Frameset Price: £2,500 / £2,500 / €2,799

Sizes: 48-61

Colours: Peaches and cream / Sea Ice / Woodsmoke



(Image credit: Cervelo)