The last wet 'Hell of the North': 2002 Paris-Roubaix - Video

The centennial edition of Paris-Roubaix in 2002 delivered a 100-year birthday celebration that included all the cycling Monument's top party favours, including a roster packed with titans of the day battling through the rain and sloppy mud that contribute mightily to the race's nickname as the 'Hell of the North.'

Lion of Flanders Johan Museeuw is there, going for his third win, along with 21-year-old Tom Boonen fighting for a podium in his first attempt at the race. Boonen's journeyman teammate George Hincapie is back, too, hoping to overcome his string of misfortunes in the race and claim victory.

The 2002 Paris-Roubaix was a race for the ages, and you can watch four fantastic hours of epic racing right here. Catch Part 1 above, and then settle in for the finale in part 2 below.