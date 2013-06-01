The first half of the Trans-Sylvania Epic in photos and video
Daily slideshows and video highlights
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
One of the most enjoyable parts of every day at the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race happens after each dinner and subsequent awards ceremony. Racers and support staff are treated to a daily slideshow and video capturing the day's action.
Below, Cyclingnews shares with you the slideshows and videos from the first three stages. All slideshows and videos are courtesy of A.E. Landes Photography.
Stage 1 slideshow
Stage 1 video
Stage 2 slideshow
Stage 2 video
Stage 3 slideshow
Stage 3 video
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy