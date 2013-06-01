The first half of the Trans-Sylvania Epic in photos and video

Image 1 of 3 Dax Massey, a former duo racer at Trans-Sylvania, is back in the SS category and squeaked out the win in the SS category riding for Honey Stinger/Breck Epic (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 2 of 3 Trans-Sylvania's sea of ferns welcomed riders after the day's enduro segment (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography) Image 3 of 3 Madison Matthews of State College followed his dad Jim's lead and brought a second leader's jersey to the Matthews household with a win in the U25 TT. (Image credit: A.E Landes Photography)

One of the most enjoyable parts of every day at the Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race happens after each dinner and subsequent awards ceremony. Racers and support staff are treated to a daily slideshow and video capturing the day's action.

Below, Cyclingnews shares with you the slideshows and videos from the first three stages. All slideshows and videos are courtesy of A.E. Landes Photography.

Stage 1 slideshow

Stage 1 video

Stage 2 slideshow

Stage 2 video

Stage 3 slideshow

Stage 3 video