The Cyclingnews podcast: Analysing the women’s TT and looking ahead to the men’s race

Image 1 of 4 Boardman's new role is head of Boardman Bikes (Image credit: Boardman Bikes) Image 2 of 4 Marco Pinotti wore the first maglia rosa of the 2011 Giro which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Owner, manager, rider Rochelle Gilmore in the Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 Gold medallist Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) edged out Anna Van der Breggen and Lisa Brennauer (Germany) in a thrilling women’s elite time trial at the Worlds in Richmond.

In today’s podcast, Cyclingnews hears from Villumsen, her coach and former rider Marco Pinotti, and we analyse the action with the help of Wiggle Honda manager Rochelle Gilmore and race commentator Anthony McCrossan. There's also a look ahead to Saturday's women's road race, with an in-depth look at the main favourites.

We also look ahead to Wednesday’s elite men’s time trial with former winner Chris Boardman (1994) picking his favourites and discussing what it takes to win a time trial world title. Does Tony Martin still have it or will Rohan Dennis steal the show?

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.