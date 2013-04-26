ASO and France Télévisions sign events deal until 2020

The 2013 Tour de France yellow jersey

Tour de France organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) has signed an agreement with broadcaster France Télévisions to show the Tour de France and several other events from 2016 to 2020.

France Télévisions will come be the official broadcaster of the Tour, the Dakar Rally, Paris-Nice, the Critérium International, the Schneider Electric Marathon of Paris, Paris-Roubaix, the Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and Paris-Tour.

France Télévisions President and Director-General Rémy Pflimlin welcomed the news, saying, “In a few weeks’ time we will be celebrating the 100th edition of the Tour de France, the major event in the common heritage of the French people, and we are very proud to see, thanks to this agreement, the renewal of the beautiful story written over several years between France Télévisions and A.S.O. in the broadcast of sporting events that are right at the heart of free-access TV sport that France Télévisions stands for.”

“After securing several emblematic contracts for the portfolio of sports events rights of France Télévisions over the last two years, notably the Olympic Games and the Six Nations Tournament, this agreement which takes into account the new economic situation of our public group, consolidates our group’s position in the field and reaffirms France Télévisions’ mission to guarantee free access by the general public to major sporting events”.

A.S.O. General Manager Yann Le Moenner added, “We are particularly pleased to be writing a new page in the history of our events together with France Télévisions on all its free access TV channels. Thanks to this partnership, millions of sports fans and enthusiasts of beautiful images will witness with passion the exploits of the competitors and also discover the wonderful landscapes of the heart of France or the Andes mountain range in the process. Now that preparations are being made for the 100th edition of the Tour de France in July and the discovery of Bolivia by the competitors during the Dakar next year, this agreement, together with the quality of France Télévisions’ broadcasts, means that we can look forward to a future filled with new discoveries and strong sporting emotions”.