Teutenberg to direct women's US National Team at Worlds and Olympics

USA Cycling announced Thursday that it has hired Ina-Yoko Teutenberg as the Women's Road Sports Director for the World Championships and Olympic Games. Teutenberg, who currently directs the Trek-Segarfedo women's team, will begin her role with USA Cycling at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

Teutenberg confirmed to Cyclingnews that she will remain in her position as the head director of the Trek-Segafredo women's team.

"I am honored to return to USA Cycling, I took great pride in directing the junior program and have gained valuable experience since then at the World Tour level. I am looking forward to bringing everything I've learned back to the National Team and am excited to help the elite women at World Championships and the upcoming Olympic Games, " said Teutenberg.

Teutenberg will oversee USA Cycling's elite women's road team at World Championships and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she will be responsible for leading the women's USA Cycling National Team.

"Ina has a long history of success as a rider and director, we are honored to have her join our team," said Jeff Pierce, USA Cycling Director of Elite Athletics, Road and Track. "As one of the most dominating cyclists in her generation, she understands how to execute a race game plan and how to make adjustments based on race developments. Ina's background as a racer and director will benefit our U.S. riders and allow them to reach their maximum potential."

Teutenberg, a two-time Olympian, retired from professional bike racing in 2013 after winning over 200 races during her 12-year professional cycling career. She competed for teams Specialized-lululemon, HTC-Highroad, T-Mobile and Saturn Pro Cycling.

She won 21 stages of Tour de l'Aude, six stage wins in Route de France, 11 stage wins of Giro d'Italia Femminile, four Liberty Classic Philadelphia titles and a win in the women's edition of the Tour of Flanders.

After retiring from the peloton, Teutenberg directed USA Cycling's junior men's and women's programs in Europe through 2015. She then worked with Rally Cycling's women's team before joining Trek-Segafredo as the head director of their women's team for 2019.



