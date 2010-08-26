Terpstra to lead Milram in Vuelta

Image 1 of 2 Niki Terpstra on the podium. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Markus Fothen (Gerolsteiner). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Dutch national champion Niki Terpstra will lead Team Milram in the Vuelta a España. Most of the German squad will be looking to deliver strong performances that could earn them contracts with new teams for the 2011 season.

Allrounder Markus Fothen will be co-captain, and Robert Förster will look to the sprint finishes. Neither has announced plans for the coming year.

Terpstra, who has been named to the Dutch world championships team, will ride for Quick Step in the coming year. Also on the squad is Johannes Fröhlinger, who last year put in an impressive third-placed finish in the Tour de France stage from Barcelona to Ordino-Arcalis in the Pyrenees. He has signed with Skil-Shimano for 2011.

The German ProTour squad has trained specifically for this race, with training camps in Mallorca to acclimatise them to the heat.

“Our goal is a stage win,” said team manager Gerry van Gerwen. “In addition we want to be at the front in a number of stages. Last year we did that quite well. Our riders are highly motivated and we hope to do well.“

Last year, Gerald Ciolek won the first mass sprint of the Vuelta on the second stage. Young rider Dominik Roels, who is riding again this year, was in many escapes last time around and used his good performance in Spain to secure a contract extension.

Team Milram for the Vuelta a España: Markus Eichler (Ger), Robert Förster (Ger), Marcus Fothen (Ger), Dominik Roels (Ger), Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger), Björn Schröder (Ger), Roy Sentjens (Bel), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Paul Voß (Ger).

