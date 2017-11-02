Tennant out of Manchester track World Cup due to concussion

Image 1 of 5 Andrew Tennant (Team GB) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) in men's pursuit Image 3 of 5 A crash for Andy Tennant ended the hopes of the Great Britain men (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Any Tennant walks away from a crash during team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Andy Tennant rides to second in the individual pursuit (Image credit: British Cycling)

Andy Tennant has been withdrawn from the track World Cup meeting in Manchester (November 10-12) after the British Cycling medical team implemented a newly created concussion management protocol to care for its riders.

Tennant suffered with concussion after his fall during team pursuit qualifying at the European Track Championships in Berlin on October 18. He crashed at speed as the Great Britain team pushed hard to set a qualifying time, hitting his head on the track. He was unable to remember how he crashed and he now faces a period of rest until the concussion symptoms disappear.

"I'm disappointed I'm unable to race in Manchester, the home world cup is always the highlight of our competition calendar, but I need to prioritise my health," Tennant said in an announcement from British Cycling.

"My focus is now on returning to full fitness to be competitive for the rest of the season, but I will be supporting my teammates and looking forward to watching what should be an exciting event."

Dr. Nigel Jones, the new head of medical services for the Great Britain team, introduced the concussion protocol based on his experience in rugby.

British Cycling created the role of head of medical services after an independent review looked into the governing body's medical practices and lack of record keeping while Dr. Richard Freeman was working as team doctor for both British Cycling and Team Sky.

"One of my first priorities upon my appointment was to introduce a concussion management protocol to educate, prevent and manage concussion within the squad," Dr. Jones said.

"The protocol is aligned with evidence-based best management of concussion, drawing on the Berlin consensus statement on concussion in sport 2016 and from my experiences of working with other sports, particularly rugby.

"Supporting our riders well-being is an integral function of our department, and the next steps for Andy based on the protocol is to rest until the concussion symptoms disappear to ensure he makes a full recovery."

British Cycling will field a strong squad of riders for the Manchester World Cup, with riders representing Great Britain and trade teams for the three days of racing in Manchester.