Archibald, Clancy, Vogel, D'hoore headline Manchester Track World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Ed Clancy celebrates winning the Men's Scratch race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Sprint winner Kristina Vogel (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Theo Bos rides around the track (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 5 of 5 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The second round of the UCI Track World Cup in Manchester will feature a star-studded line-up with Olympic, world and European champions on the bill. Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ed Clancy headline the home team while Kristina Vogel, Jolien D'hoore, and Theo Bos are among those hoping to get the better of the British at their home event, which takes place from November 10 to 12.

The World Cup, which kicks off this weekend in Pruszków, Poland, features a total of five rounds – the largest number since the 2008-2009 season. Although London and Glasgow also hosted a British leg of the competition in recent years, it is the first visit to Manchester, the home of British Cycling, in four years.

For Archibald, the Manchester World Cup will be her first appearance on the boards since a hugely successful European Championships. The Scottish rider won gold medals in the individual pursuit and the Omnium, plus a silver in the team pursuit. She will be aiming to go one better when she hits the boards in Manchester again with Barker. Manon Lloyd and Emily Kay were part of the silver medal-winning squad in Berlin at the European Championships and will be with Barker and Archibald in Manchester. Neah Evans and Emily Nelson complete the women's endurance line-up.

Manchester will mark the start of the season for Clancy, who missed the European Championships and will not be racing in Poland. Joining Clancy will be Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant and Ollie Wood. The British men endured a difficult European Championships, failing to score a medal in any event. They looked set for gold in the team pursuit until Tennant crashed on the final lap after becoming dizzy. With none of the men's endurance line-up racing in Poland, they should be fresher and will hope for some better results.

The sprint line-up will be headlined by Phil Hindes, who is due to ride in the opening round of the World Cup for the 100% me team. Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman complete the men's sprint riders with Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant competing in the women's sprint events.

Capewell and Marchant will face some very stiff competition in the form of recently crowned European sprint and keirin champion Vogel. European and world team sprint champions Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voinova will also be in attendance in Manchester next week as will Olympic keirin champion Elis Ligtlee.

The men's sprint competition features a strong line-up too with Dutchman Bos in action along with New Zealander Edward Dawkins, who won gold at the World Champs in the team sprint, and German Max Levy.

On the endurance side, D'hoore will continue her track season after a brief break following the end of her road season. She'll be joined by her teammate Lotte Kopecky and Dane Amalie Dideriksen, who took bronze on the road at the World Championships last month.

Benjamin Thomas has been confirmed for France for the men's endurance races. Thomas won gold in the Madison and team pursuit at the European championships and bronze in the omnium. He is also the current Madison and Omnium world champion.