'Ten times stronger than Tramadol' - UCI and MPCC concerned by use of painkiller Tapentadol in pro cycling

By
published

Le Temps reports that governing body has been monitoring use of powerful opiod in peloton since the start of this season

A general view of the peloton competing during the Tour de Suisse 2024
A general view of the peloton competing during the Tour de Suisse 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI and the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) have raised concerns about the use of the powerful opioid painkiller Tapentadol in professional cycling, according to a report by Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

In a meeting of the Professional Cycling Council last month, the UCI highlighted its worries about the possible use of Tapentadol, a painkiller it warns could be up to “ten times” more powerful than Tramadol.

