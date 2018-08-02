Ten Dam suffers broken collarbone in Surhuisterveen post-Tour de France criterium

Laurens ten Dam of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The post-Tour de France criteriums are normally all fun and games, but the cobblestone streets of Surhuisterveen proved to be treacherous for Team Sunweb's Laurens ten Dam. The Dutchman crashed in a corner and fractured his left collarbone.

Ten Dam was due to race in the Clasica San Sebastian this weekend, but will be replaced by Edward Theuns in the Sunweb line-up.

"Laurens has fractured his left collarbone whilst racing yesterday. He will undergo surgery tomorrow to ensure the best outcome and the quickest recovery," Team Sunweb physician Anko Boelens said on Tuesday.

"Within a week we expect that he will be able to resume training on the rollers, and if all goes to plan he should be back racing within six weeks."

Ten Dam said he was disappointed to be injured. "I was looking forward to racing again at the Clasica San Sebastian after such a successful Tour de France, so it's a shame to be taken out by such an injury. Now I'll focus on my recovery before looking to get back on the bike."

The Profronde van Surhuisterveen, a classic post-Tour criterium, was won by Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in a 'sprint' against Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) completed the podium.

