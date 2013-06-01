Teklehaimanot starts season at Dauphiné
Orica GreenEdge targets stage wins
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica GreenEdge) will make his 2013 racing debut this weekend at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Eritrean missed the first half of the season due to visa issues but will line up as part of the Australian team's eight-man squad.
