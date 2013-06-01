Teklehaimanot starts season at Dauphiné

Trending

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) displayed his strength in the breakaway, ultimately netting the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica-GreenEdge) rides through the fields in the Dauphine

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Riders from Orica GreenEdge get ready for the TT

(Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Orica GreenEdge) will make his 2013 racing debut this weekend at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Eritrean missed the first half of the season due to visa issues but will line up as part of the Australian team's eight-man squad.

