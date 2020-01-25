Teams train in Argentina ahead of Vuelta a San Juan – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Peter Sagan always draws a crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Remco Evenepoel and fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 New kicks for 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Travis McCabe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 New kicks for 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Max Richese finds time to spend with family (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Ferando Gaviria gets serious (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep get ready to ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Movistar wait for their ride to start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Remco Evenepoel and a young fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Nelson Oliveira (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Peter Sagan always draws a crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vuelta a San Juan starts Sunday in Argentina with a 163.5km circuit race in the city of San Juan, and the stars were out Friday for training ahead of their season debuts.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) all drew the attention pf photographers and fans as they prepared to ride their bikes outside the team hotel.

The seven-stage race begins Sunday and ends February 2, with a rest day on January 30 between stages 4 and 5.

