Trending

Teams train in Argentina ahead of Vuelta a San Juan – Gallery

Sagan, Alaphilippe, Gaviria and more get ready to race in South America

Image 1 of 28

peter Sagan always draws a crowd

Peter Sagan always draws a crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Remco Evenepoel and fans

Remco Evenepoel and fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Julian Alaphilippe

Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Carlos Betancur

Carlos Betancur (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Brandon McNulty

Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

New kicks for 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 28

Travis McCabe

Travis McCabe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 28

Alvaro Hodeg

Alvaro Hodeg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 28

New kicks for 2020

New kicks for 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 28

Max Richese finds time to spend with family

Max Richese finds time to spend with family (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

Ferando Gaviria gets serious

Ferando Gaviria gets serious (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

Deceuninck-QuickStep get ready to ride

Deceuninck-QuickStep get ready to ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 28

Movistar wait for their ride to start

Movistar wait for their ride to start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 28

Vuelta a San Juan

Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 28

Remco Evenepoel and a young fan

Remco Evenepoel and a young fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 28

Nelson Oliveira

Nelson Oliveira (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

peter Sagan always draws a crowd

Peter Sagan always draws a crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vuelta a San Juan starts Sunday in Argentina with a 163.5km circuit race in the city of San Juan, and the stars were out Friday for training ahead of their season debuts. 

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) all drew the attention pf photographers and fans as they prepared to ride their bikes outside the team hotel.

The seven-stage race begins Sunday and ends February 2, with a rest day on January 30 between stages 4 and 5.

Click or swipe through the galley above to get a glimpse of the action.