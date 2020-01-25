Teams train in Argentina ahead of Vuelta a San Juan – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Image 2 of 28 Image 3 of 28 Image 4 of 28 Image 5 of 28 Image 6 of 28 Image 7 of 28 Image 8 of 28 Image 9 of 28 Image 10 of 28 Image 11 of 28 Image 12 of 28 Image 13 of 28 Image 14 of 28 Image 15 of 28 Image 16 of 28 Image 17 of 28 Image 18 of 28 Image 19 of 28 Image 20 of 28 Image 21 of 28 Image 22 of 28 Image 23 of 28 Image 24 of 28 Image 25 of 28 Image 26 of 28 Image 27 of 28 Image 28 of 28
The Vuelta a San Juan starts Sunday in Argentina with a 163.5km circuit race in the city of San Juan, and the stars were out Friday for training ahead of their season debuts.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) all drew the attention pf photographers and fans as they prepared to ride their bikes outside the team hotel.
The seven-stage race begins Sunday and ends February 2, with a rest day on January 30 between stages 4 and 5.
