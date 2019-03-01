Teams ride the cobbles in preparation for Opening Weekend – Gallery

Deceuninck-QuickStep present Omloop and Kuurne rosters to media in Roeselare
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28
Teams have arrived in Belgium and are hitting the cobbles in preparation for 'Opening Weekend' at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday.
Greg Van Avermaet's CCC Team has been seen bouncing along on top of the cobbles this week, as well as riders from Direct Energie, Team Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and more. Familiar faces on the cobbles include Lars Boom and Niki Terpstra, both of whom are in new kits this year, and the ever-present Deceuninck-QuickStep armada that includes Philippe Gilbert, Zdenek Stybar and Bob Jungels.
Deceuninck-QuickStep also presented their Omloop and Kuurne rosters to media inside the Museum van de Weilsport Bar in Roeselare. The team roster for Omloop includes Yves Lampaert, Tim Declercq, Philippe Gilbert, Iljo Keisse, Bob Jungels, Florian Sénéchal and Zdeněk Štybar. For Kuurne, the team will sub in sprinter Fabio Jakobsen and Kasper Asgreen for Gilbert and Declercq.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy