Teams ride the cobbles in preparation for Opening Weekend – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pre-rides Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 28 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and teammates ride the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 28 Mike Teunissen, Taco Van der Hoorn and their Jumbo-Visma teammates train for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad near Ghent on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 28 Niki Terpstra in his new Direct Energie kit during the reconnaissance (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 28 Near the finish of the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 28 CCC Team riders during the Omloop reconnaissance (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 28 CCC Team riders during the Omloop reconnaissance (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 28 CCC Team riders climb toward a church in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Greg Van Avermaet and his teammates of CCC Team train on the Belgian cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 CCC Team's Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 28 Belgian champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and teammates ride the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 28 Zdenek Stybar of Deceuninck-QuickStep pre-rides Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 28 Florian Senechal, Iljo Keisse and teammates of Deceuninck-QuickStep team ride Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 28 Lars Boom of (Roompot-Charles) on the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 28 Boy Van Poppel (Roompot-Charles) pre-rides the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 28 Patrick Lefevere and the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders for opening weekend (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 28 Museum van de Wielersport City Bar in Roeselare hosted the event for Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Florian Sénéchal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 28 Zdenek Stybar puts his phone to work (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 28 Tim Declercq in front of a photo of himself at the Deceuninck-QuickStep presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Iljo Keisse returns to Belgium from South America (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 28 Yves Lampaert and Tim Declercq look at photos at the Deceuninck-QuickStep presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 28 Tim Declercq and Florian Sénéchal check out photos on display at the QuickStep presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 28 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Phlippe Gilbert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 28 Patrick Lefevere, CEO of Deceuninck-QuickStep, is interviewed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 28 Patrick Lefevere, CEO of Deceuninck-QuickStep, is interviewed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar, Bob Jungels and Iljo Keisse of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Museum van de Wielersport City Bar in Roeselare hosted the event for Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teams have arrived in Belgium and are hitting the cobbles in preparation for 'Opening Weekend' at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday.

Greg Van Avermaet's CCC Team has been seen bouncing along on top of the cobbles this week, as well as riders from Direct Energie, Team Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and more. Familiar faces on the cobbles include Lars Boom and Niki Terpstra, both of whom are in new kits this year, and the ever-present Deceuninck-QuickStep armada that includes Philippe Gilbert, Zdenek Stybar and Bob Jungels.

Deceuninck-QuickStep also presented their Omloop and Kuurne rosters to media inside the Museum van de Weilsport Bar in Roeselare. The team roster for Omloop includes Yves Lampaert, Tim Declercq, Philippe Gilbert, Iljo Keisse, Bob Jungels, Florian Sénéchal and Zdeněk Štybar. For Kuurne, the team will sub in sprinter Fabio Jakobsen and Kasper Asgreen for Gilbert and Declercq.