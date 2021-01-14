Teams gather for January training camps – Gallery

Image 1 of 37 AG2R La Mondiale descend en masse in Denia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 37 Deceuninck-QuickStep train in Altea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Lotto Soudal in training in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Movistar women's team in Almería (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 5 of 37 UAE riders ready for a ride in the warm weather (Image credit: PhotoFizza / UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 37 Bora-Hansgrohe have been at Lake Garda (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 7 of 37 Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas train with Movistar men's team in Almería (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 8 of 37 SD Worx riders training in the team's new kit (Image credit: SD Worx) Image 9 of 37 TT training for Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Astana-Premier Tech) Image 10 of 37 Team DSM get ready for roll-out (Image credit: Team DSM) Image 11 of 37 Tour de France champion Pogacar relaxing in the UAE (Image credit: PhotoFizza / UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 37 Joao Almeida in amongst his teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 37 A stop for supplies (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 37 All smiles in the QuickStep camp (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 37 Deceuninck-QuickStep's second full-team camp (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 Fabio Jakobsen is training again after his crash in August (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 QuickStep hit the hills behind Altea (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 37 World champion Julian Alaphilippe on the Benifallim climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 Oliver Naesen enjoying himself (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 37 Plenty of new faces at AG2R (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 37 Bob Jungels trains with his new teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet in his new colours (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet getting to know his knew teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 AG2R La Mondiale are in Denia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 An indoor session for John Degenkolb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Thomas De Gendt gets the layers on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 37 Philippe Gilbert at Lotto's camp in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Team BikeExchange are in Girona (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 29 of 37 TTT training for Movistar (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 30 of 37 Astana-Premier Tech are in Calpe (Image credit: Astana-Premier Tech) Image 31 of 37 Alexey Lutsenko enjoying a nicer day at Astana's camp (Image credit: Astana-Premier Tech) Image 32 of 37 The FDJ men's and women's teams have been out together (Image credit: FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) Image 33 of 37 Bora-Hansgrohe have been at Lake Garda (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 34 of 37 New signing Romain Bardet training with his new DSM teammates (Image credit: Team DSM) Image 35 of 37 UAE riders in the desert (Image credit: PhotoFizza / UAE Team Emirates) Image 36 of 37 Marc Hirschi, Tadej Pogacar, and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: PhotoFizza / UAE Team Emirates) Image 37 of 37 A tea break for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: PhotoFizza / UAE Team Emirates)

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have thrown the off-season out of kilter, but most teams are now ramping up their pre-season preparations with full training camps.

Main pre-season camps usually take place in December but the vast majority of teams are only just getting together, due to the late finish to the 2020 season and the delayed start to 2021.

The most popular destination is the Costa Blanca in southeast Spain, with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Trek-Segafredo, Team DSM, Team BikeExchange, AG2R Citroën, Astana, and FDJ all there at the moment. Bora-Hansgrohe have bucked the trend and gone to Italy, while UAE Team Emirates are the only team not in Europe, currently in the team's native UAE.

The camps are a chance for riders to move through the gears in terms of building individual condition and working as a team.

