Teams gather for January training camps – Gallery

Deceuninck-QuickStep, Trek-Segafredo, Team DSM, BikeExchange, AG2R Citroën, Astana-Premier Tech all feature
Image 1 of 37
Image 2 of 37
Image 3 of 37
Image 4 of 37
Image 5 of 37
Image 6 of 37
Image 7 of 37
Image 8 of 37
Image 9 of 37
Image 10 of 37
Image 11 of 37
Image 12 of 37
Image 13 of 37
Image 14 of 37
Image 15 of 37
Image 16 of 37
Image 17 of 37
Image 18 of 37
Image 19 of 37
Image 20 of 37
Image 21 of 37
Image 22 of 37
Image 23 of 37
Image 24 of 37
Image 25 of 37
Image 26 of 37
Image 27 of 37
Image 28 of 37
Image 29 of 37
Image 30 of 37
Image 31 of 37
Image 32 of 37
Image 33 of 37
Image 34 of 37
Image 35 of 37
Image 36 of 37
Image 37 of 37
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have thrown the off-season out of kilter, but most teams are now ramping up their pre-season preparations with full training camps.
Main pre-season camps usually take place in December but the vast majority of teams are only just getting together, due to the late finish to the 2020 season and the delayed start to 2021.
The most popular destination is the Costa Blanca in southeast Spain, with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Trek-Segafredo, Team DSM, Team BikeExchange, AG2R Citroën, Astana, and FDJ all there at the moment. Bora-Hansgrohe have bucked the trend and gone to Italy, while UAE Team Emirates are the only team not in Europe, currently in the team's native UAE.
The camps are a chance for riders to move through the gears in terms of building individual condition and working as a team.
We've gathered plenty of photos from these camps, so click or swipe through the gallery above to see how the teams are building up to 2021.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.