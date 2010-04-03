Team Type 1 successful in Tour du Maroc

Image 1 of 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1 (Image credit: Mark Zalewski) Image 2 of 3 Aldo Ilesic wins convincingly in Winston-Salem. (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 3 Aldo Ilesic explains how the race was won (Image credit: Jon Safka)

Team Type 1 is finding success at the Tour de Maroc, a 2.2-ranked, 10-day stage race that began in Settat on March 26. Sprinter Aldo Ino Ilesic captured a second victory for his team during stage seven on the city streets of Tanger and took over the points classification lead.

All-rounder Valeriy Kobzarenko kicked off the team's success when he finished second in the opening stage and is currently sitting in second place in the overall classification after stage seven. Ilesic is leading the points competition after winning stage four and seven and Chris Jones placed second in stage six. Furthermore, the team is leading the overall team classification.

"I am not completely surprised by the results of the team thus far in this event because I know that the team prepared," said directeur sportif Michael Carter. "I am very happy that the team has done as well as they have. They are racing as the top professionals that they are, so in one way it is no surprise to see the results that they, as a team, are achieving.

"Again, it is also fantastic to see them do so well," he added. "I am confident that the team will be able to use this race as a springboard to have the very best year for Team Type 1!"

The north African stage race is one of several internationally UCI-ranked events Team Type 1 will be participating in this season, a bid to bring the team to a worldwide platform. Upcoming overseas races include the Circuit des Ardennes International and Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste - Trophee des Granitiersin France and the Tour of Korea.

"We elected to participate in the Tour of Morocco because of the reputation and also the UCI ranking as a 2.2," Carter explained. "The race also fits well into our program for the year, and it made very good sense to do everything we could do to gain an invitation into the race."

"While it may not be on the level of a 2.HC, it's still important for any team that participates," he added. "There are UCI points here so that is even by itself very important. But it is also important to perform well in all international events and represent Team Type 1 in the utmost professional manner."

The Tour du Maroc will conclude at stage ten in the city of Casablanca on Sunday, April 4.