Team Type 1 secure wildcard invitation to Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) has a wealth of experience. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) will ride Colnago in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour de Suisse has awarded a wild card invitation to Team Type 1 – Sanofi Aventis. The US-based team includes current Swiss national time trial champion Rubens Bertogliati.

“It's a dream come true to ride a race in my home town and wearing the Swiss champion's jersey,” Bertogliati said on the official ace website. “The Tour de Suisse is one of the most important races on the cycling calendar.” It is a “great honour” for his team to be allowed to participate.

Race sport director and former rider Beat Zberg was also pleased to have the team in the June race. “Team Type 1 has outstanding riders and so can surely bring about a surprise or two. We are of course also happy that they have a Swiss rider in Rubens Bertogliati.”

“The participation in the Tour de Suisse is a further step for us in our global mission of showing people that they accomplish their dreams despite diabetes,” said team CEO and grounder Phil Southerland.

German-based Team NetApp, also a Professional Continental-ranked team, has also been awarded a wild-card invitation to the World Tour race.