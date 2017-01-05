Team Sunweb reveals its new colours for 2017 - Gallery
Dumoulin, Matthews to race in black and white stripes
Team Sunweb have unveiled their new look and colours for 2017, again opting for a black and white stripped jersey with touches of red. The men's and women's WorldTour teams, and the development team, will all race in the same kit produced by Etxeondo.
The German-registered but Dutch-based team held a first presentation at Münster-Osnabrück airport in Germany, where Sunweb is creating a new hub for various holiday destinations across Europe. It will also host fan event during the opening day of racing at the Rotterdam Six Day in the Netherlands on Thursday.
Team leader Tom Dumoulin is expected to confirm he will target the Giro d'Italia in 2017, while new signing Michael Matthews will lead Team Sunweb in the hilly Classics and sprints. Lucinda Brand and world time trial championship silver medalist Ellen van Dijk lead the women's team.
"We are proud to present our new kit for 2017 along with our new title sponsor, Sunweb. We're pleased to have retained our two stripe design as it represents our deeply embedded "Keep Challenging" approach," team manager Iwan Spekenbrink said.
"For the team and its members, the meaning of these two iconic stripes goes far beyond an appealing design on a race kit, as one rising stripe represents the continuous development of the athletes and the other represents the continuous development of the team's science and technology driven sport environment – together they form the "Keep Challenging" strategy to which the team has been committed to as their key growth-driver from day one."
