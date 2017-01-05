Team Sunweb reveals its new colours for 2017 - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 20 The 2017 Team Sunweb jersey (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 20 Team Sunweb 2017 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 4 of 20 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 5 of 20 Michael Matthews out of the saddle (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 20 Michael Matthews in his new colours (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 20 Tom Dumoulin shows off his 2017 tim trial bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 8 of 20 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 9 of 20 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 10 of 20 Team Sunweb use Giant helmets (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 11 of 20 Michael Matthews is ready to celebrate in 2017 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 12 of 20 The Team Sunweb Giant bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 13 of 20 Michael Matthews with his Team Sunweb Giant bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 14 of 20 The Team Sunweb Giant TT bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 15 of 20 The Team Giant Giant TCR bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 17 of 20 A rear view of the Team Sunweb kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 18 of 20 The new team logo (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 19 of 20 The Team Sunweb Giant bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 20 of 20 Team Sunweb will again have Mini as team cars (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Team Sunweb have unveiled their new look and colours for 2017, again opting for a black and white stripped jersey with touches of red. The men's and women's WorldTour teams, and the development team, will all race in the same kit produced by Etxeondo.

The German-registered but Dutch-based team held a first presentation at Münster-Osnabrück airport in Germany, where Sunweb is creating a new hub for various holiday destinations across Europe. It will also host fan event during the opening day of racing at the Rotterdam Six Day in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Team leader Tom Dumoulin is expected to confirm he will target the Giro d'Italia in 2017, while new signing Michael Matthews will lead Team Sunweb in the hilly Classics and sprints. Lucinda Brand and world time trial championship silver medalist Ellen van Dijk lead the women's team.

"We are proud to present our new kit for 2017 along with our new title sponsor, Sunweb. We're pleased to have retained our two stripe design as it represents our deeply embedded "Keep Challenging" approach," team manager Iwan Spekenbrink said.

"For the team and its members, the meaning of these two iconic stripes goes far beyond an appealing design on a race kit, as one rising stripe represents the continuous development of the athletes and the other represents the continuous development of the team's science and technology driven sport environment – together they form the "Keep Challenging" strategy to which the team has been committed to as their key growth-driver from day one."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.