Team Sky wins Best Men's Team in 2017 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Team Sky has been voted the Best Men's Team in the 2017 Cyclingnews Reader Poll. The British squad has claimed the prize for three years running, and also won the award in 2012 and 2013. Sky polled 32 per cent of the final vote with over 7,000 people picking them as their team of the year.

Despite the ongoing off-the-bike controversy surrounding Team Sky, the team's results on the road attracted almost one-third of the votes. In second place was Team Sunweb with 25 per cent of the votes. Quick-Step Floors was third with 22 per cent before a large drop to BMC Racing in fourth with just three percent of the vote.

In 2017, Team Sky won the WorldTour team classification, breaking a four-year run by Movistar, with Chris Froome second in the individual rankings. In total, Sky claimed 34 victories across the 2017 season including two Grand Tours and a monument.

The highlight of the year for Sky was Froome winning a fourth Tour de France in July and then the Vuelta a Espana for a historic Grand Tour double. There was also success at Strade Bianche, Milano-San Remo and Clásica Ciclista San Sebastian for Michal Kwiatkowski, Cyclassics Hamburg and Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France for Elia Viviani, along with several stage wins and national titles. There was also a overall Vuelta a Burgos win for the departing Mikel Landa.

Team Sunweb's successful season, in which it won its first Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia with Tom Dumoulin, was also recognised by Cyclingnews readers. Sunweb's Grand Tour success continued at the Tour de France with Michael Matthews winning two stages and the green jersey, and Warren Barguil also picking up two stages and the mountains classification. A world time trial title for Dumoulin and the Worlds team time trial gold medal capped off the year for the German outfit.

Quick-Step Floors also enjoyed a stellar season with over 50 victories across the year, including four Giro d'Italia stage wins for Fernando Gaviria, five Tour de France stages for Marcel Kittel, and four Vuelta a Espana stages for Matteo Trentin. Included in the long list of wins was a solo Tour of Flanders victory for Philippe Gilbert in the Belgian tricolour.

