Team Sky top Tour de France prize money table

For the first time, Team Sky won the team classification (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Sky has topped the 2017 Tour de France prize money list, winning almost three times as much as second-placed Cannondale-Drapac.

Sky won over a third of the €2,287,650 prize, claiming €716,590 in prize money while Cofidis take home a measly €19,230 as the bottom ranked 22nd team of the peloton. The overall prize money is down from 2016 when €2,295,850 was awarded to the peloton. However, Sky's prize money has increased from its previous Tour winning years.

Chris Froome won the bulk of Sky's prize money as he was awarded €500,000 for his win, the fourth of his career, along with €500 for each day spent in yellow and his minor places in stage results. Mikel Landa's fourth place also added €70,000 to Sky's haul with the €50,000 for winning the team classification also helping the British squad bolster its earnings.

Cannondale-Drapac's prize money primarily came from Rigoberto Uran with the Colombian claiming €200,000 for his second place overall finish. Team Sunweb's third place of the standings was built on four stage wins, ninth place overall for Warren Barguil along with the points classificaiton, mountains classification and super combative award. The team take home a total of €177,790, just ahead of Romain Bardet's AG2R-La Mondiale team on €173,040.

Bardet was responsible for the majority of AG2R-La Mondiale's total as he won €100,000 for third place, plus his stage win and top-five stage results.

Quick-Step Floors, with five stage wins for Marcel Kittel and Dan Martin sixth overall, was the only other team to crack the €100,000 barrier. The Belgian squad takes home €115,440.

At the other end of the table, Cofidis and Bahrain-Merida were the two teams unable to hit the €20, 000 mark. Movistar, accustomed to being towards the top end of the prize money following the podium results of Nairo Quintana in recent years, claimed just €24,090.

Of the four Pro-Continental wild card invitation teams, Direct Energie performed the best on the prize money table in 15th place and take home €43,720.

For the full list of prize money from the 2017 Tour de France, look through the table below.

2017 Tour de France prize money