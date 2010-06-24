Team Sky announce Tour de France line-up

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) before the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The famous Team Sky bus (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Sky's Dave Brailsford and Juan Antonio Flecha (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Sky has announced its squad for the Tour de France, naming a roster capable of being competitive on a number of fronts. While the team’s primary emphasis will no doubt be on supporting Bradley Wiggins’ attempt to better last year’s fourth-place finish, there is enough talent in the selection for Team Sky’s black jerseys to feature prominently throughout the three weeks of the race.

Wiggins will be accompanied by fellow Britons Steve Cummings and Geraint Thomas. Thomas Löfkvist should be able to provide support in the high mountains as well as ride to a high finish of his own, while the hugely experienced Michael Barry makes a delayed Tour de France debut in Wiggins’ service. Another eagerly-awaited debutant will be Edvald Boasson Hagen, and the exciting Norwegian talent will be expected to make a serious impact on the race. Juan Antonio Flecha will join him in the hunt for stage victories.

The full line-up is: Michael Barry, Steve Cummings, Juan Antonio Flecha, Simon Gerrans, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Thomas Löfkvist, Serge Pauwels, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins.

Team principal Dave Brailsford is pleased with the balance achieved by his line-up. “We have a blend of Tour experience and young talent that will help us to perform this year and continue to develop. The aim is to perform well, make a positive contribution to the Tour and help to get more people enjoying the sport. We want to inspire. And these nine riders will help us to do that.”

