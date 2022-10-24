Team rumoured to be signing Mark Cavendish cancel press conference
B&B Hotels-KTM delay Wednesday's announcement
The B&B Hotels-KTM squad who have been rumoured to be signing Mark Cavendish for the 2023 season have cancelled a planned press conference for Wednesday, stating in a social media post the decision was made "due to the absence of some of the main stakeholders in the 2023 team's project".
The French ProTeam were due to roll out their 2023 roster and sponsors on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Tour de France route presentation.
Last week the team missed out on being included in the UCI announcement of the applicants for 2023 WorldTeam and ProTeam licences.
Missing the October deadline for the list of teams is relatively common for teams that can be held up by any of the criteria required for submitting a licence application.
B&B Hotels weren't the only team left off the UCI's list, with Human Powered Health's men's and women's teams omitted pending updated bank information.
Separately, neither the cancellation or omission would raise concerns, but together seem to hint at some disorganization in the French outfit who have been linked to Cavendish since mid-summer.
Team boss Jerome Pineau said the chances were "50-50" that the team would bring on Cavendish in August. Last week, Ouest-France reported that Cavendish and lead-out man Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) had come to an agreement with the team and Cavendish hinted that he had "a big year next year" on his social media channels.
B&B Hotels-KTM were also reportedly to be partnering with the City of Paris as the French capital look toward hosting the 2024 Olympic Games.
The press conference expected to bring clarity to the rider and sponsorship speculation has not yet been rescheduled.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.