Team Novo Nordisk celebrates securing Pro Continental licence for 2014

Team Novo Nordisk has secured a UCI Professional Continental team licence for 2014, giving the all-diabetes team the green light to compete globally and even secure wild card invitations to WorldTour races in 2014.

The Atlanta-based team began as Team Type 1- Sanofi but changed its name to Team Novo Nordisk and decided that all the team roster would only include diabetes suffers for the 2103 season.

That lead to several successful riders moving to other teams but the 2013 riders showed that it is possible for diabetes suffers to compete as professional athletes around the world. Sponsor Novo Nordisk is a Danish producer of diabetes care equipment and medications. The team also includes a women’s squad, triathletes and a development team.

“The confirmation does not come as a surprise for us, but it feels good to fulfill all requirements in the first go already,” team manager Vassilli Davidenko said.

“The organization of the 2014 season is in full swing. As we received the license, we have a certain planning security and can now take the next steps.”

The team has yet to confirm its full roster for 2014.