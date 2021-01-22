Team Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti unveil kit for debut season
By Cyclingnews
New Continental team to race in same colours as EF-Nippo
Team Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti have unveiled their kit for their debut season in 2021. The Swiss-based team is managed by Marcello Albasini and was set up by former professional Robbie Hunter's sports management company ProTouchGlobal.
The squad shares sponsors with the EF Education First-Nippo squad and will also race on Cannondale bikes like the WorldTour outfit.
The pink and navy colours of the Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti kit also echo those of EF Education First-Nippo, while the jersey also bears the Argyle pattern that previously featured through the various iterations of Slipstream Sports.
Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti will have a 12-rider squad for 2021, with former Katusha professional Matvey Mamykin the most high-profile rider on the roster. The Russian is joined by riders from Switzerland, France, Poland, Norway, Ethiopia.
Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 2021 roster
- Hagos Welay Berhe (Eth)
- Jonathan Bögli (Swi)
- Fabio Christen (Swi)
- Jonathan Couanon (Fra)
- Luca Jenni (Swi)
- Iver Knotten (Nor)
- Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
- Matvey Mamykin (Rus)
- Robin Meyer (Fra)
- Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
- Bazaye Redae Tesfu (Eth)
- Szymon Tracz (Pol)
