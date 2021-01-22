Trending

Team Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti unveil kit for debut season

By

New Continental team to race in same colours as EF-Nippo

Image 1 of 3

Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti

(Image credit: Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti/Facebook)
Image 2 of 3

Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti

(Image credit: Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti/Facebook)
Image 3 of 3

Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti

(Image credit: Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti/Facebook)

Team Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti have unveiled their kit for their debut season in 2021. The Swiss-based team is managed by Marcello Albasini and was set up by former professional Robbie Hunter's sports management company ProTouchGlobal.

The squad shares sponsors with the EF Education First-Nippo squad and will also race on Cannondale bikes like the WorldTour outfit.

The pink and navy colours of the Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti kit also echo those of EF Education First-Nippo, while the jersey also bears the Argyle pattern that previously featured through the various iterations of Slipstream Sports.

Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti will have a 12-rider squad for 2021, with former Katusha professional Matvey Mamykin the most high-profile rider on the roster. The Russian is joined by riders from Switzerland, France, Poland, Norway, Ethiopia.

Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti 2021 roster

  • Hagos Welay Berhe (Eth)
  • Jonathan Bögli (Swi)
  • Fabio Christen (Swi)
  • Jonathan Couanon (Fra)
  • Luca Jenni (Swi)
  • Iver Knotten (Nor)
  • Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
  • Matvey Mamykin (Rus)
  • Robin Meyer (Fra)
  • Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
  • Bazaye Redae Tesfu (Eth)
  • Szymon Tracz (Pol)