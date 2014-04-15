Team Colombia letting fans decide Rubiano's national jersey

Image 1 of 4 The jersey choices on offer to fans to decide which jersey Miguel Ángel Rubiano will wear this season (Image credit: Team Colombia Cycling ) Image 2 of 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano celebrates winning the national title (Image credit: Revista Mundo Ciclistico) Image 3 of 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano and his well-deserved gold medal (Image credit: Revista Mundo Ciclistico) Image 4 of 4 The podium of the Colombian National Championships (Image credit: Revista Mundo Ciclistico)

Following Miguel Angel Rubiano's success in Cartagena where he claimed his maiden Colombian national road race crown, Team Colombia, in cooperation with its technical supplier Nalini, are letting fans decide the final design of his jersey.

After receiving several messages and suggestions from fans through social networks, Team Colombia's General Manager, Claudio Corti, has launched an unprecedented initiative of releasing three national jersey designs with Rubiano to wear the most popular of the three.

"We know very well how strong the Colombian national pride is, and the importance this symbol has for all our South-American supporters," Corti said. "So we wish to hear their opinion too. We set up three possible options for Miguel's new jersey and the fans will be able to get us their feedback on Facebook and Twitter. The one that gets the most preferences, will be Rubiano's jersey at the Giro d'Italia."

The options for fans to choose from are: a white jersey with the Colombian tricolor on the chest, a black one with yellow, blue and red stripes on the shoulders, and one that mirrors the Colombian flag colours on the whole jersey.

To vote, fans can comment and like the selected option and on Twitter by using the hashtag #RubianoTricolor with the poll to end on Wednesday, April 16th, at 23.59 CET.