Tarling, Rodriguez and Arensman lead youthful and ambitious Ineos Grenadiers Vuelta a España squad

By
published

20-year-old Tarling favourite for Saturday's opening time trial in Lisbon

Josh Tarling is part of the Ineos team for the 2024 Vuelta a España
Josh Tarling is part of the Ineos team for the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have selected a team of young but ambitious riders for the Vuelta a España, with Josh Tarling, Carlos Rodriguez and Thymen Arensman leading the squad.

20-year-old Tarling will make his Grand Tour debut and target the time trial stages and especially the opening 12km time trial in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.