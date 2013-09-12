Trending

Tanguy and Sornson win 2013 NUE Series overall titles

,

Team CF well represented atop podiums

Cheryl Sornson

Cheryl Sornson
(Image credit: John Tikka)
Christian Tanguy (Team CF) racing in the Cohutta 100

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) racing in the Cohutta 100
(Image credit: Sara Kristen Photography / sarakristen.smugmug.com)

Christian Tanguy and Cheryl Sornson (both Team CF) won the 2013 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series, which wrapped up this past weekend at the Fool's Gold 100. There series consists of (mostly) 100-mile mountain bike races across the US.

In the women's division, Sornson took her third series title with four victories, including True Grit, Cohutta, Wildcat, Syllamo's Revenge, Mohican, Tatanka and Fool's Gold.

"Winning the NUE for the third time, is a charm," said Sornson. "It was a long season that started way back in March with the True Grit in Utah. Knowing that there were so many races in the series, I focused on the newer venues for variety and completed most of my 100 milers by the beginning of June."

Sornson had planned two more races in the late summer, but had to attend to family matters instead.

Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes) put up a good fight to finish second while Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) was third.

Barclay made a late season surge in the standings, but it wasn't enough to unseat Sornson. "Fortunately, the six wins I accumulated kept me in the lead and missing key races did not affect my series standings," said Sornson.

"Kudos to all the women who completed the series. Regardless of where you finished, you did it and it is such an accomplishment to push through these events let alone toe the line."

In the men's division, Tanguy proved the best with victories in the Cohutta 100 and Wilderness 101, second places in the High Cascades and the Hampshire 100, a third place in the Shenandoah and a fifth place in the Syllamo's Revenge.

Two more Team CF riders rounded out the men's top three: Cary Smith and Rob Spreng.

Gerry Pflug gave Team CF another top podium spot in the singlespeed men's division while Marland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles) claimed the Masters men 50+ division overall title.

With Team CF's strong showing, team owner Jim Wilson was especially pleased. "I am proud of the accomplishments of our cyclists in all their various mountain bike disciplines including the amazing results in the NUE final standings. We really have come together as a team in all aspects of our mission including race results and promoting fitness in those afflicted with cystic fibrosis. Our elite cyclists are not only incredible athletes but also amazing ambassadors for the sport of cycling."

"We are looking forward to 2014 with changes that will allow us to expand the scope of our mission and increase our philanthropic impact."

Full standings are posted below for all racers who completed the minimum four races required.

2013 NUE Series Final Standings

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Christian Tanguy (Team CF)6pts
2Cary Smith (Team CF)9
3Rob Spreng (Team CF)14
4Kevin Carter (Gripped Racing p/b Dogfish Head Alehouse)17
5Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)27
6Dan Kotwicki (Rochester Bike/RBS Cycling Team)33
7Jesse Kelly (Team CF)33
8Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)33
9Michael Tabasko (DCMTB)34
10Garth Prosser (Specialized)40
11Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)41
12John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/Maxxis)58
13Chris Peariso (Adventure212 / Specialized)60
14Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)62
15Jay Click (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)63
16Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)78
17Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing)81
18Yuri Cook (Raintree Healthcare)92
19Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)99
20Grant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)102
21Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle)118
22Alex Schultz (Main Street/MPI/Kuhnhenn)127
23Brent Mayer (Trek Store Cincinnati Racing, Maxxis)134
24Eric Coomer (Pedal Pushers Racing)161
25Cooper Fowler (BCD Racing)173
26Greg Rittler (Adventures for the Cure)174
27Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness)176
28Peri Garite (Team PC)193
29Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)204
30Steven Hecht (Toasted Head Racing)231
31David Moore (Cycletherapy Specialized Racing)233
32Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)263
33Bryan Wright (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)272
34Jeremy Larsen (Rose Bike)280
35Randy Shoogs Larrison (Cadre Racing)295
36Jody M. Mazur (Cadre Racing)421
37Jim Thacker (Reliable Oil/Trek Store)433

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)4pts
2Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)6
3Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)8
4Alice Drobna (Webcyclery, CycleSoles)10
5Linda Shin (Crankskins/Blacksmith Cycles)15
6Priscilla Baltz (Arkansas Cycling & Fitness)18
7Shannon Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing)21
8Niki Milleson (Rose Bike)28
9Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing - SS Women)35
10Julie Urlaub (Taiga Company)52

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Gerry Pflug (Team CF / Pro Bikes)4pts
2AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic)4
3Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles and Twin 6)11
4Trevor Rockwell (Team Noah Foundation/Decorah Bicycles/Twin Six)12
5Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing)14
6Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation)14
7Doug Andrews16
8Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation/Free Awesome)21
9Craig Fleetwood (Blacksmith Cycles)21
10Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing)33
11John Griffiths (NYCMTB-SID's)92

Masters men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Marland Whaley (Red Barn Bicycles)5pts
2David Jolin (Stark Velo)9
3Terry Blanchet (North American Velo / Blue Sky Bicycles)14
4Chris Irving (Los Locos)15
5Monte Hewett (mhh)18
6Mark Drogalis (Cycle Center/Champion System)19
7Charles Buki (Team CF)27
8Tony Papandrea (Team Mt. Airy)61
9Dan Mock (Wheels on Fire)73