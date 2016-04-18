Talansky and Uran enjoy sunshine and altitude at Cannondale camp - Gallery

Team unite for two weeks of training on the island of Tenerife
Image 1 of 42
Image 2 of 42
Image 3 of 42
Image 4 of 42
Image 5 of 42
Image 6 of 42
Image 7 of 42
Image 8 of 42
Image 9 of 42
Image 10 of 42
Image 11 of 42
Image 12 of 42
Image 13 of 42
Image 14 of 42
Image 15 of 42
Image 16 of 42
Image 17 of 42
Image 18 of 42
Image 19 of 42
Image 20 of 42
Image 21 of 42
Image 22 of 42
Image 23 of 42
Image 24 of 42
Image 25 of 42
Image 26 of 42
Image 27 of 42
Image 28 of 42
Image 29 of 42
Image 30 of 42
Image 31 of 42
Image 32 of 42
Image 33 of 42
Image 34 of 42
Image 35 of 42
Image 36 of 42
Image 37 of 42
Image 38 of 42
Image 39 of 42
Image 40 of 42
Image 41 of 42
Image 42 of 42
Altitude training camps have become an integral part of most riders' seasons with many doing at least one throughout the year. There are many options when choosing the location for a team training camp but many have opted for Mt Teide on the island of Tenerife.
Cannondale is one of those teams that have travelled to the island in search of sunshine and altitude. The team brought all three of their main general classification riders Andrew Talansky, Pierre Rolland and Rigoberto Uran to the two-week camp. Cyclingnews joined them on their final day’s training, a seven and a half hour ride through the mountains.
It started off in poor conditions with fog enveloping the top of the mountain but the sun finally broke through after an hour of riding. It ended with some fun too as Rolland and Joe Dombrowski attacked each other at the top of Mt Teide.
Most of the riders will head home on Tuesday as they finalise their preparations for the Tour de Romandie.
Flick through the gallery above to take a look at Cannondale’s training ride.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy