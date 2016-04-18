Trending

Talansky and Uran enjoy sunshine and altitude at Cannondale camp - Gallery

Team unite for two weeks of training on the island of Tenerife

The boys are all together on the ride

Joe Dombrowski's Cannondale while training in Tenerife

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) sheds some layers as the sun comes out

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)

The riders stop to talk off some layers for the remainder of the ride

Cannondale riders stop to get some fluid and food before starting up the final climb up Mt Teide

Andrew Talansky on the climb

Cannondale Pro Cycling riding their last training ride in Tenerife

A stop for photos

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) looks happy on his last ride of the team camp

Rigoberto Uran sets up his video camera to record moments of the training ride

Cannondale Pro Cycling training camp in Tenerife

The Cannondale bikes hanging up at the training camp in Tenerife

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) prepares for the final ride in Tenerife

Cannondale bikes lined up and ready to go for the final ride of the camp

Pierre Rolland dresses warm for the last ride in Tenerife

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) leads the ride in Tenerife

Cannondale Pro Cycling riders prepare for their final ride

The day started out cold and foggy, but the sun soon came out

All bundled up in Tenerife

Rider getting drink refills before the climb up Mt Teide

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

It was a long day of riding for their last ride at camp

Only two left near the top of Mt Teide

The riders stay in twos all the way up Mt Teide

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) and Pierre Rolland stayed together up the climb

The riders grab something to drink after a long day's ride

The riders slowly come in at the top of Mt Teide

Joe Dombrowski and Andre Cardoso sprint each other at the top of Mt Teide

Cannondale Pro Cycling riders take a short break

Taking fluid on the long ride to Mt Teide

The riders start to separate on the climb up Mt Teide

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)

The scenery on the island of Tenerife

Joe Dombrowski leads his Cannondale teammates

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) and his teammates

The riders had to roads all to themselves on their last training ride

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) on the climb to Mt Teide

The Cannondale riders ride single file

That's a wrap - The Cannondale Pro Cycling team finish their training camp in Tenerife

Altitude training camps have become an integral part of most riders' seasons with many doing at least one throughout the year. There are many options when choosing the location for a team training camp but many have opted for Mt Teide on the island of Tenerife.

Cannondale is one of those teams that have travelled to the island in search of sunshine and altitude. The team brought all three of their main general classification riders Andrew Talansky, Pierre Rolland and Rigoberto Uran to the two-week camp. Cyclingnews joined them on their final day’s training, a seven and a half hour ride through the mountains.

It started off in poor conditions with fog enveloping the top of the mountain but the sun finally broke through after an hour of riding. It ended with some fun too as Rolland and Joe Dombrowski attacked each other at the top of Mt Teide.

Most of the riders will head home on Tuesday as they finalise their preparations for the Tour de Romandie.

Flick through the gallery above to take a look at Cannondale’s training ride.