Tadej Pogačar could enjoy a Slovenian Tour de France Grand Départ in 2029

Initial proposal to ASO reportedly presented to government Minister of Sport, with a potential shared bid with Italy

Pogačar and Roglič rideing alongside each other at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a rapid rise to the top of professional cycling, Slovenia could be in line to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2029 with initial contact reportedly being made with race organiser ASO.

Thanks to the success of three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar, four-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič and Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohorič, Slovenia has become one of the leading nations in the sport even with its small population of 2.1 million people. 

