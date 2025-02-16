'Almost impossible to beat him' - GC challengers see crosswind chaos as disruption to Pogačar's dominance at UAE Tour

By
published

Last year's winner Van Eetvelt and two-time podium-finisher Bilbao stay realistic with race ambitions ahead of challenging the world champion

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates poses at top riders&#039; press conference prior to the 2025 UAE Tour
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates poses at top riders' press conference prior to the 2025 UAE Tour (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

When you consider that Tadej Pogačar hasn't lost a one-week stage race since Itzulia Basque Country in 2021, you can understand the realism with which defending champion Lennert Van Eetvelt and two-time podium finisher Pello Bilbao framed their answers at the UAE Tour press conference.

Even at that race specifically, it was only the elite pairing of Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard that did for Pogačar's chances, with almost every seven-day race he's done since resulting in imperious victory.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
Van Eetvelt took overall last year in the UAE thanks to his stage victory atop Jebel Hafeet

How to watch UAE Tour 2025 – Live streams, TV channels
ALTO DE MONCALVILLO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Alto de Moncalvillo Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'The Clásica Jaén is a race for everybody' - Sepp Kuss raring to go for 2025 debut in Spanish Classic
Annika Langvad (Specialized Off-Road) celebrates her GC victory at 2025 Santa Vall

Gravel Earth Series: Annika Langvad and Magnus Bak Klaris control both days at Santa Vall for GC victories
See more latest