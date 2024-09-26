'Tadej can win a sprint against anyone' - UAE Team Emirates back Pogačar to win world title in Zürich

By
published

Team manager Mauro Gianetti torn between Slovenian and Switzerland's Marc Hirschi

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates at a training session prior to 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates at a training session prior to 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates Manager Mauro Gianetti sat in the back of the conference room as Tadej Pogačar talked about his hopes and ambitions for the Road World Championships in Zürich for Slovenia, quietly convinced his team leader could win the rainbow jersey on Sunday.

Gianetti signed Pogačar when he was still a teenager and has helped him develop into the generational talent that he is today. The veteran Swiss team manager helped plan and prepare Pogačar's incredible 2024 season and his Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double victory.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.