Taborre given four-year ban for EPO positive

Fabio Taborre (Androni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI has handed a four-year ban to the Italian Fabio Taborre following his positive for the blood-boosting drug FG-4592. Taborre tested positive for the drug in an out-of-competition test last June, two days after his Androni Giocattoli teammate Davide Appollonio tested positive for EPO. His suspension means that he will be unable to compete until 2019.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered its decision in the case involving Fabio Taborre," a statement on the UCI website read.

"The Anti-Doping Tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (presence of FG-4592) and imposed a 4-year period of ineligibility on the rider. In accordance with the Procedural Rules of the Anti-Doping Tribunal, the reasoned decision will shortly be published on the UCI website."

Last month, Appollonio was also handed a four-year ban from cycling for his positive test for EPO.

Taborre has always denied taking the substance and later said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he had been the victim of 'sabotage' and that the powdered form of the drug could have been put into his coffee.

Taborre and Appollonio's anti-doping violations led to the Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team becoming the first to be banned under the new regulation 7.12.1, which allows the UCI to suspend an entire team for up to 45 days for two positives within a 12-month window. Team boss Gianni Savio has begun legal proceedings against the pair, calling Taborre and Appollonio criminals.