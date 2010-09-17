Swiss set 2011 marathon nationals location

Image 1 of 2 Esther Suss (Switzerland) (Image credit: Hilton Meyer) Image 2 of 2 Andreas Kugler (Merida) on the way to a win (Image credit: Maremma Cup)

The Swiss cycling federation set the location for the next Swiss marathon mountain bike national championships. In 2011, the marathon nationals will be held in Scuol in Graubünden in conjunction with the established National Park Bike Marathon race on Saturday, August 27.

The National Park Bike Marathon starts in Scuol, the capital of the Lower Engadine and runs through the famous resort of Livigno, Italy. The race is 138km long and ascends 4010m. It also finishes in Scuol.

Andreas Kugler and Esther Süss won the elite men's and women's Swiss marathon titles in Mendrisio in 2010.

For more information on the race, visit, http://www.scuol.ch/de/navpage-NationalparkBikeMarathonSCUOL.html.