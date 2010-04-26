Swiss court dismisses Valverde appeal

Former Liège - Bastogne - Liège winner Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) after his third place finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Swiss Court of Civil Rights has denied Alejandro Valverde's appeal of his ban from racing in Italy. The court ruled that Valverde's appeal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to enforce the two-year ban was made too early, before the CAS verdict had been issued.

Valverde must now re-file the complaint to the Swiss court for consideration.

The Italian Olympic Committee issued the ban against Valverde after matching his DNA to blood taken into custody during Operación Puerto. Valverde appealed that decision to the CAS, which upheld the ban.

The Caisse d'Epargne rider further appealed that decision in the Swiss civil court system. He claimed that one of the arbitrators on the panel, Ulrich Hess, was not neutral because he had worked for the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Valverde is currently prohibited from riding in Italy until May 10, 2011.

The International Cycling Union is seeking to extend his ban worldwide.