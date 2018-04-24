Swift and Pidcock will lead Great Britain team at Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 5 Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ben Swift represents Great Britain at the 2017 World Championship road race in Norway, where he finished fifth (Image credit: Courtesy of British Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Tom Pidcock trains in Yorkshire. (Image credit: Courtesy of British Cycling) Image 4 of 5 Tom Pidcock won the junior men's TT title for GB (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Should Yorkshire be successful in its bid for the 2019 Worlds, the fans are sure to pack the roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) and Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins) will take leave from their respective trade teams next month to lead Great Britain's team at the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire May 3-6.

Swift, 30, is an accomplished 11-year pro with wins in the tours of California, Romandie and Poland and the Tour Down Under, while Pidcock is considered one of the hottest up-and-coming prospects in the sport. The 18-year-old from Leeds is a European and World junior cyclo-cross champion as well as the reigning junior time trial world champion. Last year's junior Paris-Roubaix victory confirmed his all-round potential.

"One of the key principles of the Tour de Yorkshire is that it allows young British talent to compete alongside the best riders in the world. That is no better personified by having Tom and Ben in our race," said Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity.

"Tom is a true rising star, while Ben is one of the most experienced riders in the peloton," Verity said. "Ben has competed at the very highest level for the last 10 years, and it is tremendous that young, British riders get to ride alongside the likes of him, Greg Van Avermaet and Mark Cavendish at the Tour de Yorkshire."

This year's Tour de Yorkshire begins Thursday, May 3, in Beverly with a 182km road stage to Doncaster. The race continues May 4 with a 149km stage from Barnsley to Ilkley, and May 5 with a 184km stage from Scarborough to Richmond. The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire concludes Sunday, May 6, with a 189.5km stage from Halifax to Pidcock's home town of Leeds.

Download the Cyclingnews Film The Holy Week! Rent ($1.99 USD) or purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.