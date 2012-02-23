Sutton to replace Boasson Hagen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins his first race of 2012 at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stage 2 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is all smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Sutton (Sky) took the biggest win of his career to date on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After it emerged yesterday that Edvald Boasson Hagen had pulled out of this Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium due to a nasty cold, Team Sky has moved to confirm that his place on the start line will be taken by CJ Sutton. Boasson Hagen started to feel unwell after returning to his native Norway following the Tour of Algarve, where he performed well in winning stage two and the overall points classification.

“It’s unfortunate Edvald has picked up this bug because his form was really good in Portugal last week and he was looking forward to the race," Sky's Rod Ellingworth told the team's official website.

“There’s never an ideal time to pick up an illness like this, but he’ll be back for Tirreno-Adriatico [March 7-13] and a good week there should stand him in good stead for an important phase in his season. In CJ we have a ready-made replacement and he was with the team anyway ahead of Kurrne-Bruxelles-Kuurne on Sunday. He's looking fit and lean, and is motivated to ride well this weekend after taking the title in Kuurne last year.”