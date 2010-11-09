Sutton honoured with OBE

Image 1 of 2 Queen Elizabeth II awards the MBE to GB cycling's Performance Manager Shane Sutton. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Shane Sutton receives his MBE from Her Majesty the Queen. (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling's long-time coach and now Performance Manager Shane Sutton was honoured today with the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), awarded by Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Sutton is Australian but has been with the Great Britain cycling team since 2002, helping them win 34 medals in the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2008. He is now working on the team's preparations for the next Games in London in 2012.

"It is a huge honour and privilege to be here today which I owe entirely to the brilliant work and commitment of the riders, the coaching team and the support staff around me. This accolade is not about personal achievement but that of the whole GB Cycling Team," said Sutton.

One of Sutton's charges, Sprinter Chris Hoy, winner of four career Olympic gold medals and three in 2008, was given a MBE in 2005 and knighted in 2009 for his achievements in the sport.

Before becoming a coach, Sutton enjoyed a successful career on the road and track, winning gold in the Team Pursuit at the Commonwealth Games in 1978 and the Milk Race in 1990.

Brian Cookson OBE, British Cycling's President, said, "On behalf of everyone at British Cycling I'd like to congratulate Shane on this well-deserved honour. The contribution he has made over the past few years has been immense, and his knowledge and expertise will be invaluable with London 2012 looming ever larger on the horizon."