Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team adds five new riders

Image 1 of 3 Anne Terpstra will race for the Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team in 2013 (Image credit: Petra Brentjens-Libregts) Image 2 of 3 Kenta Gallagher will race for the Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team in 2013 (Image credit: Petra Brentjens-Libregts) Image 3 of 3 Marek Konwa (Poland) running in sixth place mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Polish cross country champion Marek Konwa, Dutch cross country champion Hans Becking and 2011 Crocodile Trophy winner Jeroen Boelen will be joined by five new riders on the Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team this year.

Anne Terpstra, who was named Dutch under 23 female mountain biker of the year, has been added to the team, along with two young talents from the United Kingdom: Kenta Gallagher and Grant Ferguson. Another young rider from South Africa, Paul Rodenbach, will join the Superior Brentjens MTB Team together with Czech rider Jiri Novak, who finished fifth at the 2012 marathon world championships.

The team is still in negotiation with an un-named ninth rider.

"I am proud to announce the riders for 2013. It is great that we can keep on working with Marek, Hans and Jeroen. They are great athletes and good team players," said Bart Brentjens, founder and teammanager Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team.

"They will be joined by some young, upcoming and promising talents like Anne, Kenta, Grant and Paul. They will be taken care of so they can get good results and progress. Jiri had a great result last year, finishing fifth at marathon Worlds, and I am convinced that he will show some good results for 2013 as well."

Several racers are leaving the team, including Belgian Tim Wynants and Australian Chris Jongewaard, who were with the team since 2009. Dutch woman Anneke Beerten and Brit Annie Last are also departing.

"I would like to thank Tim, Chris, Anneke and Annie for the great results they achieved in the last years and the fun we had working together," said Brentjens. "I wish them all the best in their further cycling career."

The official UCI Trade Team will be racing on an international level; the racing schedule for 2013 will include the UCI World Cup series for cross country and eliminator, the national championships, the European championships, the world championships, the national series and the Cape Epic.