‘Sunday is a different game’ – Tadej Pogačar on the cusp of history at Zürich Worlds

Slovenian chases Triple Crown on ‘tricky’ course, Roglič cautious on one-day prospects

Slovenians Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) talk during stage 5 at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

On Thursday evening, the Road World Championships press pack decamped 30km south of Zürich to the town of Cham on the northern shore of Lake Zug. In generations past, this was the kind of pilgrimage reserved for audiences with the traditional powers like Italy and Belgium, but the landscape of cycling has shifted in the 2020s.

These days, the epicentre is in Slovenia. Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič have made sure of that. Between them, they have swept this season’s Grand Tours, and on Sunday, all eyes are on Pogačar as he looks to emulate Eddy Merckx and Stephen Roche by completing the Triple Crown of Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Worlds.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.