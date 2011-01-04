Sulzberger sends a timely Pegasus reminder

Image 1 of 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) rides in the bunch before making the break today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Tight one: Bernard Sulzberger (left) of the E3 Pure Tasmania team edges out Team Sky's Greg Henderson to win stage three of the series in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Bernard Sulzberger's stage three win at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic proved timely for Pegasus as the team awaits the outcome of its European Continental licence application next week.

The 29-year-old outsprinted Greg Henderson to the line in Geelong and knows how vital that is, not only for himself but for Pegasus.

"The win was pretty important," Sulzberger told Cyclingnews after his victory. "Any exposure is good exposure for us so hopefully something eventuates."

Sulzberger has outlined his goals for the rest of the month, which includes lofty ambitions for the national road race and a start at the Tour Down Under with the UniSA team.

"Defending the national criterium champion's jersey for the team on Thursday is important and then the road race on Sunday is my major goal," he explained. "I want to try and get a spot in the Tour Down Under and the last spot goes to the best rider in the road race. I'm on track to do that and my form is good so hopefully it works out," he concluded.

Pegasus owner Chris White was thrilled Sulzberger claimed a victory and highlighted the fact that it is a reminder that the team is still going strong despite the events of the last month.

"Bernie's win is a timely reminder that we are here to race," White stated. "We've won so many races over the last few years and Bernie has been really important for that. Hopefully it tells a good story."

White is sending a strong team to the national championships, which start in Ballarat on Thursday, prepared to win and knowing that it will be difficult with the talent coming out of Australia at the moment.

"We're sending a good team down. There's some great cyclists going very very well at the moment, like [Michael] Matthews and [Simon] Gerrans. It's going to be very hotly contested in Ballarat and we're looking forward to it."