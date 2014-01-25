Stybar still unconfirmed for cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 3 Elite men's podium at Versluys Cyclocross Bredene (L-R): Rob Peeters, Zdenek Stybar and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Whether or not former cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar will take part in the upcoming 2014 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships still remains to be seen, but Hoogerheide organiser Paul Herygers is praying for the attendance of the Czech star.

"I pray with my two hands that Zdenek is in Hoogerheide," Herygers said on the cycling show Velofollies, according to cyclo-cross.info.

Stybar is in Mallorca training for his upcoming road season with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team, but he is taking care to do some high-intensity motorpacing behind the Vespa he won by claiming the cyclo-cross in Bredene in December.

"The Vespa he received in Bredene was a 50 cc. With that, Zdenek would be back at the novice or junior level, but he is past that point," Herygers said. "He needs one that can go 60kph now. Therefore, Zdenek requested and received a larger 125cc model. Now he can make himself ready for the world championships in Mallorca."

Stybar has stated he will only do the world championships if the weather forecast is good. The current prediction is for temperatures above freezing during the day, with some possible rain or snow on Saturday, but clear skies and warmer temperatures for the men's race next Sunday.