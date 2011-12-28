Stybar focussing on the road in 2012

Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) (Image credit: Kris Claeyé)

Zdenek Stybar has revealed that he will be prioritising road races for the forseeable future, having endured a difficult closing few months to 2011. The Czech star is better known for his exploits in cyclo-cross, having won the last two stagings of the world championships in that sphere. After clinching his second crown in Germany in January 2011, Stybar then raced a full road season for the Quick Step team. But when he returned to cyclo-cross during the autumn and winter months his form suffered due to fatigue.

“I’ll continue in the coming weeks to do what I do, partly because I would like another world title in Koksijde,” he told the Gazet Van Antwerpen. “But for now this will be my last full winter campaign.

“I won’t turn my back on cyclo-cross,” explained Stybar. “But next year I will take an example from Lars Boom. He makes cross a part of his preparation for the road season. Lars combines it with pleasure, and that's what I also plan. If I should fail on the road, I can always go back fully [to cross], but for now I really do not intend to do so."