Strong Swiss team for 2017 Bergen Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Stefan Küng (BMC) Image 2 of 5 Best Swiss rider, Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Smiles from former Swiss champion Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Reto Hollenstein (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Switzerland has named its team for the 2017 Bergen World Championships next month with strong representation from the BMC Racing Team. Orica Scott's Michael Albasini has also been named on a course suited the 36-year-old's characteristics.

BMC's Stefan Kung has enjoyed his best season to date in the WorldTour, and the 23-year-old will lead the line in the time trial. Reto Hollenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) will also ride the time trial and has been named as a reserve for the road race.

Having qualified nine riders for the last Worlds, Switzerland has only qualified six riders for 2017. Alongside Albasini, Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo) adds experience to the smaller squad. BMC Michael Schär adds versatility while teammate Silvan Dilliar, the current national champion, is another option for the final.

The men's team is completed by 23-year-old Fabian Lienhard (Team Vorarlberg) a year after he was a stagiaire with BMC. The second reserve for the team is Martin Elmiger (BMC).

The women's team features just two riders with Nicole Hanselmann (Cervélo Bigla) and mountain biker Linda Indergand (Focus XC). Indergand has also been selected for the mountain bike world championships in Cairns a week before the road Worlds. A third rider will be named in the second week of September.

Swiss national time trial champion Marlen Reusser has been named for the race against the clock. A second rider will be named at the same time as the third rider for the women's road race.

The 2017 world championships take place in Bergen, Norway from 17-24 September.